DGT explains how to get extra points from your Spanish driving license in 2023

Spain’s DGT says drivers can gain two extra points on their licenses by signing up for online courses

The General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) has said that one of the new additions in 2023 is that drivers will be able to earn points on their driving licenses in Spain.

Changes to Spain’s traffic law that came into effect in March 2022 modified the point-based license. Although the changes are yet to be implemented this year, they will allow for earning extra points.

People with driving licenses will be able to earn two extra points to reach a maximum of 15 points on their cards very easily, by signing up for courses offered by DGT.

As per the DGT, people who sign up for safe and efficient driving courses offered by them, and pass the exam, will be able to earn these points.

The courses, as the DGT points out, are not new. They have been taught for years in different driving schools.

But now, “a new regulatory framework determines the certification of safe and efficient driving courses, with the standards established by the DGT”.

Participants will be able to join courses for different categories of driving licenses, meant for all types of vehicles.

“Courses also vary depending on whether the applicant is interested in learning about driving on the highway or in urban areas or whether they drive a car or ride a bike”, the DGT said, as per 20 Minutos.

DGT added, “The content and requirements of the safe and efficient driving courses will be those established by ministerial order, but the participants must have a minimum duration of six hours that include theoretical training and practical training”.

The objective of these courses, the DGT explains, is to train drivers about different techniques that would help them avoid accidents and reduce the fuel consumption of their vehicles.

The aim is also to provide participants with tools to react to dangerous situations and also to teach them about driving safety.

“The courses are aimed at those people who want to improve their driving, making it safer and more efficient, even if they have not committed any type of serious offense or have not even lost points”, the DGT said.

It added, “We are still waiting for a ministerial order to regulate the courses that need to be drafted”.

Participants will only be allowed one course every two years.

The DGT also said that these courses cannot be used to recover points that have been lost due to fines.

