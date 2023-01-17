DGT advises drivers to consult weather forecast, explains four colour warnings to identify incidents on road due to snow

By Imran Khan • 17 January 2023 • 19:42

The General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) in Spain has recommended that drivers consult the weather forecast and the state of the roads before making any journey.

This the DGT said is especially important when the forecasts indicate adverse weather conditions that can directly affect traffic and road safety.

“Snow at relatively low levels, intense and persistent rainfall, a sudden drop in temperatures, or the presence of ice are some of the more visible consequences that bad weather brings with it at this time of year”, it said as per La Vanguardia.

Therefore, the DGT has advised drivers to be well informed about the state of the roads, since it is very possible that there are incidents of various kinds, which may force drivers to look for alternative routes.

It also said that an interactive map of the DGT, updated 24 hours a day, allows drivers to know the state of the road network and helps in better planning the route for the journey.

“To avoid this type of situation, it is essential to check the road situation before setting off”, the DGTsaid.

It also said that in order to get information about the regions of Catalonia and Euskadi, drivers can consult two separate maps, prepared by the Generalitat and the Basque Government.

DGT also said that in case of any incident on the roads to due snow, it is important to understand the four colour warnings used to identify different types of incidents.

This includes green, yellow, red, and Black.

The green color represents the beginning of the snowfall. Although it does not represent any danger for drivers, it signifies that there is a speed limit. If drivers spot this sign on the road, it means that they cannot exceed 100 km/h on motorways and dual carriageways, and 80 km/h on the rest of the roads. Aside from this, trucks must drive in the right lane and are prohibited from overtaking.

When the road is partially covered with snow it is identified with the color yellow. Trucks and articulated vehicles are prohibited from driving, while cars and buses cannot exceed a speed of 60 km/h. It is important to increase the safety distance between cars, avoid sudden maneuvers and to drive slow while passing through curves and descents.

If the road is totally covered with snow, Traffic signals it in red. In this situation driving begins to be dangerous. Circulation of articulated vehicles, trucks and buses is prohibited during this warning and others are also not recommended to drive. Drivers can only use their vehicles with chains or special tires at 30 km/h. DGT also says that it is advisable not to pass immobilized vehicles if you are not sure that you can continue driving.

And finally, the most extreme level is black. This means that the circulation of traffic is completely prohibited due to the thickness of the snow or ice. In this phase, there is a risk of becoming stranded. The DGT said that drivers confronted with this situation are recommended to use the engine essentially for heating. It also advises that incase a driver get stranded and cannot find shelter nearby, it is best not to abandon the vehicle.

DGT also said that in order to not hinder the work of the snowplows, it is important to park as far to the side of the road, as possible.

They have also advised drivers to carry chains for tyres in their trunks when driving in bad conditions.

