By Anna Ellis • 17 January 2023 • 13:53

Elche's Avda Alcalde Ramon Pastor to be a green lung open to walking and sport with more than 650 trees, plants and shrubs. Image: Elche City Council.

Hector Diez, the Councillor for Parks and Gardens, announced that the work will begin the week commencing January 23 and is expected to be completed in a month’s time.



According to the councillor, the aim of the project is to provide the area with an efficient irrigation system, which is currently lacking and prevents any planting other than large trees, and to beautify it with concrete and steel kerbs to give definition to the large flowerbeds on this boulevard, which stretches more than 500 linear metres from north to south.

Diez confirmed that the work will begin with the replacement of the poor-quality soil in the flowerbeds with high-quality organic soil, as well as the installation of plumbing and manholes for drip irrigation.

Subsequently, native species that need little water and are easily adapted to the Mediterranean climate, such as orange trees or drunus, will be planted. Trees that provide more shade will be incorporated, combining them with the existing ones, and those that may be diseased will be removed, of which around twenty have been identified. As for the plants, some of the local plants such as lavender, sage and rosemary, among others, will be incorporated.

In addition, the councillor explained that volcanic gravel and bark will be used as a mechanism to maintain the humidity of these planters and pointed out that in no case will grass be planted as it needs large quantities of water.

