By Imran Khan • 17 January 2023 • 18:13

EU Commission chief backs listing Iran's Revolutionary Guards as terrorist organization. Photo by Jessica Hyde Shutterstock.com

President Ursula von der Leyen says that the EU is looking at imposing new sanctions against Iran and would also support the li sting of the Revolutionary Guards as a terrorist group

European Commission President has announced that she back the listing of Iran´s Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) as a terrorist organisation.

Ursula von der Leyen made this announcement on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum and said, this comes as a response to the “trampling of fundamental human rights” in the country.

“The reaction of Iran regime is atrocious and horrible, and they are trampling over fundamental human rights”, she said, as cited by Reuters.

Relations between the EU member states, and Iran have deteriorated in the past months after the violent crackdown on protestors as well as executions in the country. Several of the arrested also include European nationals.

This also resulted in stalling the revival of nuclear talks between the two countries.

The EU is now reported to be discussing a new round of sanctions against Iran, over its crackdown on protestors and also for supplying weapons to Russia.

As per official sources, the EU now plans to add the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in the sanctions list by next week.

Meanwhile, some EU member states have demanded to classify of the IRGC as a terrorist organization, including the UK, which is expected to make an announcement as well.

“We are looking indeed at a new round of sanctions, and I would support also listing the Revolutionary Guards. I have heard several ministers asking for that and I think they are right”, added Von der Leyen.

The decision to designate IRGC as a terrorist group would mean that anyone belonging to the group or attending its meetings and carryings its logo in public, will face criminal charges.

