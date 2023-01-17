Fantom (FTM) loses investor attention, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) and Dogecoin (DOGE) set for success in the New Year

By EWN • 17 January 2023 • 10:00

In the past few days, Fantom (FTM) has been one of the biggest losers. Nearly all cryptos have suffered high volatility these past weeks, but experts believe that Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) and Dogecoin (DOGE) are clearly set for success next year. Read on to find out why these two projects have bullish forecasts.

Fantom Loses Investor Interest

Fantom (FTM) is a platform designed for DeFi applications aimed at eliminating some of the challenges in this field, such as transaction speeds and costs. In spite of the Fantom’s claims that the platform is quicker and cheaper than older technologies, the crypto community’s interest in Fantom (FTM) has been faltering as the crypto winter seems to turn into an ice age.

Fantom has, however, proved itself as a project with strong fundamentals and good use cases. If Fantom (FTM) can continue to build on these advantages, then it is likely that Fantom will see positive price action in the near future.

Orbeon Protocol Records New Peaks

Orbeon Protocol has recently ended its second presale stage with a more than 987% increase in price. The platform is the first crypto crowdfunding platform in the world that allows anyone to fractionally invest in promising new and early-stage businesses.

On the one hand, businesses join this exciting platform in order to obtain access to much-needed capital. On the other hand, investors can now pick the most promising brands and invest in them for as little as $1.

Essentially, Orbeon is a launchpad – the first of its kind – that will allow businesses to offer equity-based NFTs directly to investors. Venture capital has always been an achievable target only for high-net-worth individuals and institutional clients.

With such potential, the ORBN token is set to break through the current bear market. Analysts expect the token to increase by 6,000% in the near future, as the project consolidates and nears its launch date.

One thing is for sure – Orbeon Protocol has yet to reach its peak, so it’s no wonder analysts are extremely bullish on the ORBN token.

Dogecoin and the Revival of Meme Craze

Undoubtedly, 2022 was a rough year for meme coins – loss of interest, confidence and the economic downturn have sent most meme coins plunging to the bottom of the sea. However, many believe that Dogecoin will go back to its previous performance thanks to the supportive community it is built upon. As of this writing, Dogecoin (DOGE) tokens are traded and used as tipping on social media.

Given the relentless support offered by Elon Musk and the millions of followers on social media, the forecast for 2023 remains highly optimistic. As of now, Dogecoin (DOGE) is one of the most valuable 10 cryptocurrencies, a direct result of Musk’s influence and continued promotion of meme coins.

If Dogecoin (DOGE) can add to its utility alongside real-world use cases, then analysts are confident that Dogecoin (DOGE) can surpass its previous ATH. As such, if Dogecoin (DOGE) continues to surge then it will likely take a top spot in the crypto market.

Bottom Line

As the crypto industry keeps evolving at a quick pace, finding the best projects to invest in can be quite tricky. Whether you are a meme coin supporter, or prefer projects with strong prospects and real use cases like Orbeon Protocol, there are plenty of opportunities to become successful in the next year. One thing is for sure – 2023 is going to be extremely exciting for the crypto industry, especially for Orbeon Protocol’s ORBN token and Dogecoin, along with Fantom.

