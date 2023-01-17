Heartwarming news as British children choose ‘Queen’ as a word to represent 2022

By Betty Henderson • 17 January 2023 • 12:38

British children chose ‘Queen’ as a word to represent 2022 in a survey completed by Oxford University Press.

BRITISH children paid a touching tribute to Queen Elizabeth II in a survey conducted by Oxford University Press to find the ‘Word of the Year’ for 2022.

The results of the survey were published on Tuesday, January 17, with the most popular word chosen by British children being ‘Queen’. The vote saw 4000 children between age six and 14 from across the UK share their thoughts on a word to represent the last year.

When asked about the word ‘Queen’ children associated it with feelings of pride as well as sadness and loss for the country’s longest reigning monarch, who passed away in September after more than 70 years on the throne.

Oxford University Press also revealed that Queen Elizabeth II was a popular choice in separate surveys about the country’s most famous people completed in recent years, so the 2022 ‘Word of the Year’ being ‘Queen’ came as no surprise, particularly as children reflect on her legacy.

The words ‘happy’ and ‘chaos’ followed in the top positions of this year’s survey. This marked a positive break from the last few years when words including ‘anxiety’, and ‘Coronavirus’ were chosen.