Kevin Spacey collects lifetime achievement award days after court appearance

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 17 January 2023 • 8:37

Kevin Spacey - Image Rina Schild / Shutterstock.com

Days after appearing in court charged with sexual assault actor Kevin Spacey has been rewarded with a lifetime achievement award.

The two-time Academy Award winner was in Turin, Italy where he was honoured for his contribution to the growth of cinema.

Sky News reported on Tuesday, January 17 that Spacey was in Turin to teach a masterclass and to introduce a screening of the 1999 film American Beauty. Spacey had appeared in a UK court via video link on Friday, where he is facing further charges of sexual assault.

During the hearing he denied three counts of indecent assault, three counts of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent.

Speaking to local news agency Ansa he said he had not withdrawn from public life although this was his first speaking engagement since the allegations came to light in 2017.

He said: “I live my life every day, I go to restaurants, I meet people, drive, play tennis, I’ve always managed to meet generous, genuine, compassionate people.

“I haven’t hidden away, I haven’t gone to live in a cave.”

During his speech, he thanked the National Museum of Cinema in Turin, for having had “le palle”- Italian for “balls” – to invite him. He said: “My heart is very full toward the Museum of Cinema for having had the ‘palle’ to invite me tonight.”

He continued by thanking the museum’s Director Domenico De Gaetano and Head of International Relations Marco Fallanca for putting on the event saying: “By presenting this award, they are making a strong defence of artistic achievement and for that, they should be applauded.”

Spacey who filmed his latest role in Turin in Director Franco Nero’s The Man Who Drew God, gave special mention to his Manager, Evan Lowenstein.

He said: “Evan has not only stood beside me. He has stood in front of me when I needed to be led and stood behind me when I needed to be shoved.”

Spacey trial in London is scheduled for June when he will face charges on a dozen accounts that he sexually assaulted four men between 2001 and 2013.

He has pleaded not guilty, having faced previous allegations in the U.S. where he was found not guilty.

Despite the charges, Kevin Spacey remains a favourite with cinema audiences and those in the industry who have awarded him with a lifetime achievement award.

