Madonna announces 40th-anniversary world tour

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 17 January 2023 • 16:09

Madonna - Image Denis Makarenko/Shutterstock.com

Material Girl Madonna, has announced that she will be undertaking a 40th-anniversary world tour in 2023.

Writing on Instagram on Tuesday, January 17 she said she wanted to celebrate the release of her first album 40 years ago.

The 64-year-old who has achieved major success as an artist and who has managed to relaunch her career more than once said: “Come join the party!”

“I am excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for.”

The tour will start out in Vancouver on July 15 and will continue through Canada and the U.S. culminating in a final performance in October.

She will then head off to London´s O2 arena on October 14, the start of the European leg of her tour. That will be followed by shows in most of the major cities including Barcelona, Paris and Berlin.

Her final European performance will take place in Amsterdam on December 1.

One of the biggest-selling artists of all time and the best-selling female artist, Madonna has sold more than 300 million records and racked up a personal fortune worth more than $800 million.

She has achieved 38 top ten singles and has racked up numerous number one´s across the world including 13 in the UK, 21 in Spain and 25 in Canada.

She is also the first woman to chart in the US Billboard top 10 in every decade since the 1980s.

Having reinvented her image once again and having had to bring her last show to a close early due to an injury and the pandemic, the 40th-anniversary world tour promises to be a big event.

Tickets for The Celebration tour will go on sale on Friday.

