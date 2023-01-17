Make A Smile organisation has named children’s carers as the unsung real heroes of Christmas

By Anna Ellis • 17 January 2023 • 16:37
Founder, Tony Grande, surrounded by the carers. Image: Make A Smile.
Tony Grande, founder of Make A Smile confirmed: “It’s been a total privilege to work with these outstanding professionals over the last fifteen years. I’ve seen firsthand over the years how hard they work and how much they have sacrificed to benefit the children in their care.”
“Christmas has always been the most difficult time of the year for the children and their carers who also have to be away from their own families.”
Tony added: “However it is thanks to the kindness, generosity and overwhelming show of love from the local community that has enabled the carers to make the children’s Christmas a magical one.”
Make A Smile is a non-profit organisation helping children in care on the Costa Blanca under registered number: G-54763040.
For the last fifteen years Make A Smile, through teamwork with the community, has helped children in care by providing day-to-day bits and bobs such as school materials and clothing, etc.
Tony confirmed: “Make A Smile is determined at all times to make a positive impact on society. The strong relationship we have with charities provides perfect examples of the benefits of the community working together to improve the lives of local underprivileged and vulnerable adults and children.”
For more information on the charity email: [email protected] or CLICK HERE for their Facebook page.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories; remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.