Meme Coin Revolution – How Big Eyes Coin and Dogecoin are rising in the ranks

By EWN • 17 January 2023 • 11:20

Last year, the crypto market took a huge hit, with multiple different crashes occurring. On top of this, the war between Ukraine and Russia also negatively impacted the economy. These factors made it difficult to regain ground in the crypto market. However, the new year has given the market a fresh start, and many cryptos are making their way back up again.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) and Dogecoin (DOGE) are two cryptos doing really well. Both are meme coins and have been doing considerably well this year. Dogecoin has quick;y regained ground this year and has been one of the first cryptos to do so. Big Eyes Coin is getting ready to launch after raising a massive $1 million in 24 hours to get a total of $14 million raised in its presale in total. They are both the leading forces in the meme coin revolution.

Big Eyes Coin – To launch immediately if presale raises $12 Million

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is an up-and-coming presale meme coin that is making waves in the crypto market. The coin revolves around an adorable anime-style cat, attracting a vast community of investors and supporters. Recently Big Eyes Coin’s (BIG) presale has been doing so well that it has made $1 million in only 24 hours. This monumental occurrence doesn’t often happen, showcasing Big Eyes Coin’s (BIG) massive potential in the market.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) has decided to launch at the end of January 2022 if it raises an extra $12 million this month. After raising $1 million in 24 hours, this goal seems very achievable. The coin has even generously offered a promo code that will give anyone who uses it 200% extra BIG tokens. You will more than double your purchase by using the code LAUNCHBIGEYES200 at the checkout. The code is active until Feb 3, 23:59 UTC +0.

Once the coin reaches $51 million, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) will launch instantly. Additionally, the coin will be awarding the five highest purchases with a 100% bonus and every day, five random purchases will receive a 50% bonus! Winners will be picked EVERY DAY and announced at 4 pm UTC+0.

Dogecoin – Back at the top

Dogecoin (DOGE) was the first ever meme coin to exist and was launched in 2013. Though it started as a joke version of Bitcoin (BTC), it had gained a large following and started to rise in the ranks. This was followed by many celebrity endorsements, including revered Tesla CEO and crypto enthusiast Elon Musk.

Due to this endorsement, Dogecoin (DOGE) shot up in the ranks and is now placed as one of the top ten cryptocurrencies in the market. After the disaster of last year, like other cryptos, Dogecoin (DOGE) also took a hit. However, this new year, Dogecoin (DOGE) is recovering faster than most other cryptos and will surely secure its place again as one of the top cryptos on the market.

To Summarise,

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) may launch in January if you invest enough. The coin has also been generous and given a huge 200% bonus code. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) may be sat with Dogecoin (DOGE) in the top crypto spots by the end of the year.

Sponsored

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido