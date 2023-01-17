By Anna Ellis • 17 January 2023 • 12:37

Montgo Golf Society played a Stableford competition at Oliva Nova Golf Course on Friday January 13. Image: Montgo Golf Society.

Folk-law says Friday the 13 is unlucky, but the 27 Montgo members felt lucky as they were blessed with a nice sunny day and an ever-improving golf course.



The event was the first trophy competition for 2023.

The sponsor of the day was Ruth Strasser who provided some wonderful delights for the members to enjoy.

The winner this week with a magnificent score of 40 Stableford points was Gerian Van Ooijen playing off a handicap of 9 the lowest handicap player in the Society. In second place was Terry Griffiths with 39 Stableford points. In third place was the old bandit from Marina Alta, Peter Gardiner, with 38 Stableford points and in fourth place was Helmut Pertler with 36 Stableford points.

It was a splendid day for scoring.

The sponsor also provided four nearest the pin prizes, two for the Ladies and two for the gents.

Next week’s competition is the Montgo Quaich, a 4-ball better ball competition, sponsored by Barry and Liz Butler.

For more information about Montgo Golf Society head to the website www.montgogolfsociety.net.

