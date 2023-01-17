Segregation between different ethnic groups falls to all-time low in England and Wales

By Betty Henderson • 17 January 2023 • 13:07

New figures have shown that ethnic segregation is falling all the time in England and Wales.

A NEW study has found that ethnic segregation in England and Wales is at its lowest rate ever according to data collected in the 2021 census.

The data released on Tuesday, January 17 suggested that there are more people from different ethnic backgrounds living next door to each other than ever before. Study author, Dr Gemma Catney says that the research contradicts the common notions of ‘difference’ and ‘division’ in society.

Researchers on the study used data on ethnic diversity which shows how many people from different ethnic groups are living in each area as well as residential segregation data which shows the likelihood of different ethnic groups living next to each other or in the same area.

The ethnicity data collected in the 2021 census was released in November 2022 and showed some of the results from the nationwide survey which was answered by more than 24 million households.

Researchers say the news shows that the UK is becoming more tolerant. Catney also described the change as “something that’s happened really naturally over time without major government interventions on integration”.