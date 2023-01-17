 Teulada Moraira: more than 17,000 tourism inquiries and almost a thousand visits to the castle 

The record of demands attended in the Tourist Info Teulada Moraira has been 17,844, figures that increase in the summer months and holiday periods.

Regarding the origin of the demand, the number of Spanish travellers represented 27.05 per cent (Valencian Community, Madrid Community, Basque Country and Catalonia); and the number of foreign travellers 72.95 per cent, coming from the United Kingdom, France, Germany, the Netherlands and Belgium (until the end of September).

The record of visits to the Santa Catalina Parish Church, open one day a week from April to October, has been 400 people and the Castle of Moraira registered a total of 919 people.