 Teulada Moraira: more than 17,000 tourism inquiries and almost a thousand visits to the castle 

By Anna Ellis • 17 January 2023 • 15:19

 Teulada Moraira: more than 17,000 tourism inquiries and almost a thousand visits to the castle. Image Teulada Moraira City Council. 

The Councillor for Tourism, Susanne Katzgrau, confirmed the figures on Tuesday, January 17.

 2022 has been characterized by a positive recovery in tourism demand. This reactivation of the tourism sector is reflected in the occupancy data provided by tourist accommodation companies. The average occupancy rate in high season, according to data provided voluntarily by accommodation companies, has been 82.05 per cent, which represents an increase of 10.8 per cent compared to 2021.

The record of demands attended in the Tourist Info Teulada Moraira has been 17,844, figures that increase in the summer months and holiday periods.

Regarding the origin of the demand, the number of Spanish travellers represented 27.05 per cent (Valencian Community, Madrid Community, Basque Country and Catalonia); and the number of foreign travellers 72.95 per cent, coming from the United Kingdom, France, Germany, the Netherlands and Belgium (until the end of September).

The record of visits to the Santa Catalina Parish Church, open one day a week from April to October, has been 400 people and the Castle of Moraira registered a total of 919 people.

 

Written by

Anna Ellis

Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

