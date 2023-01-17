The Flying Scotsman is back: Andy Murray secures victory over Matteo Berretini in second day of Australian Open

By Betty Henderson • 17 January 2023 • 11:47

Andy Murray sailed through to the second stage of the Australian Open after an incredible victory over Matteo Berretini.

SCOTTISH superstar, Andy Murray stunned with a five set victory over Italian Matteo Berretini in the second day of the Australian Open on Tuesday, January 17.

35-year-old Murray’s career hung in the balance after a hip surgery in 2019, but the tennis star has showed he’s still got it with the victory over the Italian who was 13th seeded to win. Murray held Berretini off in a match point, winning the gripping game by 5-4.

The former number one is currently ranked at 66th in the world, and his win against Berretini, who reached semi-finals in last year’s Australian Open took spectators by surprise. The thrilling win marked Murray’s first victory over a top twenty rated player and his best position in a Grand Slam since 2017.

Murray’s win in the five hour match secured his place in the second round of the competition, joining Dan Evans, Emma Radencanu, and Cameron Norrie who won matches on Monday.

Speaking after the victory, Murray thanked Berretini for being a “great competitor”, and expressed his delight at reaching the next stage of the prestigious tournament.