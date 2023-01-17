BREAKING UPDATE: 54 bus passengers treated for injuries but no serious casualties Close
Trending:

The Sant Antoni festival comes to Teulada Moraira on January 27 and 28

By Anna Ellis • 17 January 2023 • 14:29

The Sant Antoni festival comes to Teulada Moraira on January 27 and 28. Image: Rita_Kochmarjova / Shutterstock.com.

Join in the fun and take your furry friend to be blessed.

The events will begin on Friday, January 27, at 18:00h, with the parade of the pine tree of the Sant Antoni bonfire from Avenida Santa Catalina Avenue to the Town Hall square.

On Saturday 28 at midday, there will be a gathering of animals in the Town Hall square, which will parade to Plaza La Creu for the blessing of your furry friends at 1:00.PM.

 

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories; remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

FacebookTwitterRedditWhatsAppTelegramLinkedInEmailCopy Link
Go Back

Related News

<< Go Back to All Previous Editions
Written by

Anna Ellis

Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Continue Reading