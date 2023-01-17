By Anna Ellis • 17 January 2023 • 14:29

The Sant Antoni festival comes to Teulada Moraira on January 27 and 28. Image: Rita_Kochmarjova / Shutterstock.com.

Join in the fun and take your furry friend to be blessed.



The events will begin on Friday, January 27, at 18:00h, with the parade of the pine tree of the Sant Antoni bonfire from Avenida Santa Catalina Avenue to the Town Hall square.

On Saturday 28 at midday, there will be a gathering of animals in the Town Hall square, which will parade to Plaza La Creu for the blessing of your furry friends at 1:00.PM.

