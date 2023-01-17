By Anna Ellis • 17 January 2023 • 14:29
The Sant Antoni festival comes to Teulada Moraira on January 27 and 28. Image: Rita_Kochmarjova / Shutterstock.com.
The events will begin on Friday, January 27, at 18:00h, with the parade of the pine tree of the Sant Antoni bonfire from Avenida Santa Catalina Avenue to the Town Hall square.
On Saturday 28 at midday, there will be a gathering of animals in the Town Hall square, which will parade to Plaza La Creu for the blessing of your furry friends at 1:00.PM.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories; remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.