Image of forest fire in Lubin, Almeria.
Credit: [email protected]_INFOCA
UPDATE: Tuesday, January 17 at 8:45pm
Plan Infoca announced this evening, Tuesday, January 17, that the forest fire in Almeria’s Lubrin municipality was now finally under control. Firefighters will continue to extinguish the remaining pockets of fire until the blaze is fully extinguished.
Monday, January 16 at 7:24pm
As reported this evening, Monday, January 16, by Plan Infoca on its official Twitter profile, a forest fire has broken out in Almeria’s Lubrin municipality in the Levante region. The blaze is believed to have originated in the so-called Cortijada del Chive de Arriba area at 4:50pm.
Four crews of firefighters specialised in battling forest fires have been deployed to the location, along with two fire appliances. An environmental agent and members of the Levante Almeriense Firefighters Consortium are also said to be participating in extinguishing the flames of Almeria’s first forest fire of 2023.
Share this story
