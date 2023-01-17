By Chris King • 17 January 2023 • 20:42

Image of forest fire in Lubin, Almeria. Credit: [email protected]_INFOCA

The forest fire that broke out in Almeria’s Lubrin municipality has been brought under control by the Plan Infoca firefighters.

UPDATE: Tuesday, January 17 at 8:45pm

Plan Infoca announced this evening, Tuesday, January 17, that the forest fire in Almeria’s Lubrin municipality was now finally under control. Firefighters will continue to extinguish the remaining pockets of fire until the blaze is fully extinguished.

🗓️ 17/01/2023 🕗 18.45 horas 🔴 CONTROLADO #IFLubrín, #Almería. Seguimos trabajando en él, ahora en tareas de remate y liquidación. pic.twitter.com/N3HQ4bwtKN — INFOCA (@Plan_INFOCA) January 17, 2023

Monday, January 16 at 7:24pm

As reported this evening, Monday, January 16, by Plan Infoca on its official Twitter profile, a forest fire has broken out in Almeria’s Lubrin municipality in the Levante region. The blaze is believed to have originated in the so-called Cortijada del Chive de Arriba area at 4:50pm.

🗓️ 16/01/2023 🕗 19.10 horas 🔴 ACTUALIZAMOS #IFLubrín [ACTIVO], #Almería. Medios:

👩‍🚒 4 grupos de bomberos forestales, 1 técnico de operaciones, 1 agente de medio ambiente

🚒 2 autobombas

Colabora el Consorcio de Bomberos del Levante Almeriense pic.twitter.com/oE0yAVUPvZ — INFOCA (@Plan_INFOCA) January 16, 2023

🔴 ACTUALIZAMOS #IFLubrín, #Almería. Medios desplegados:

👩‍🚒 3 grupos de bomberos forestales, 1 técnico de operaciones, 1 agente de medio ambiente

🚒 2 autobombas

Colaboran también efectivos del Consorcio de Bomberos del Levante Almeriense

🎥Imágenes desde la zona… pic.twitter.com/CBMXHNzuFa — INFOCA (@Plan_INFOCA) January 16, 2023

Four crews of firefighters specialised in battling forest fires have been deployed to the location, along with two fire appliances. An environmental agent and members of the Levante Almeriense Firefighters Consortium are also said to be participating in extinguishing the flames of Almeria’s first forest fire of 2023.

This is a breaking news story and we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.

