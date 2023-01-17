BREAKING UPDATE: 54 bus passengers treated for injuries but no serious casualties Close
WATCH – Russian wives protest the lack of equipment given to conscripted husbands

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 17 January 2023 • 15:11

Russian wives protesting - Image Twitter Radio Liberty video footage

Russian wives have taken to social media to protest saying their husbands had been sent to the front without the proper equipment.

Radio Liberty, a Russian news station, posted a video on Tuesday, January 17 collating clips from Russian wives and from those sent by husbands on the frontline in Ukraine.

It is clear from the footage, which has not been independently verified, that many of those sent to the trenches aren´t properly equipped. By comparison, Ukraine soldiers have the latest equipment and are receiving top-quality training both locally and internationally.

Interestingly the wives aren´t protesting against the war, only against the lack of equipment. That may be that they are supportive of Russia´s war in Ukraine, but more likely that protesting the war effort will result in prosecution and a jail sentence.

For some months now Ukraine has reported that Russian soldiers were ill-equipped which the wives who are protesting the lack of equipment have confirmed.

Peter McLaren-Kennedy

Originally from South Africa, Peter is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

