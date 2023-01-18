140 golf professionals from Norway descend in Rincon de la Victoria

The event which is being been being held for the first time on the Costa del Sol is taking place at Anoreta Resort & Golf.

The Mayor of Rincon de la Victoria, Francisco Salado, together with the Councillor for Tourism and Sports, Antonio Jose Martin, accompanied by the manager of Anoreta Resort, Angel Acha, welcomed the participants from the Nordic country who will remain in the municipality until Sunday, January 21.

Salado has stressed the importance of “consolidating Rincon de la Victoria as a sports tourism destination, supporting the holding of top-level sporting events as the perfect ally when it comes to attracting international tourism. Sporting events are also key to selling seasonality.”

In addition, the Councillor for Sports assured that “golf is one of the most important sectors for our tourist destination, which is why in recent years we have developed a firm commitment to this type of sports tourism.”