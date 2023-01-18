80 million air passengers arrived in Spain in 2022, sowing optimism for the tourism industry

By Betty Henderson • 18 January 2023 • 10:56

Spanish airports recovered 85 per cent of their pre-pandemic passenger flow in 2022.

SPAIN recovered a whopping 85 per cent of its pre-pandemic air passengers in 2022. The latest data released by Turespaña national travel agency on Wednesday, January 18 revealed that 80 million passengers arrived in the country in 2022.

Data in the report differed from month to month, but one of the surprises was the apparent recovery of winter travel with more than 5.7 million passengers arriving in Spain in December, returning to 95 per cent of pre-pandemic levels.

The news comes after a year when travel restrictions due to the pandemic were finally dropped and the tourism industry began its recovery.

Minister for Travel and Industry, Reyes Maroto expressed optimism for a great year ahead thanks to the figures saying, “We saw this with the excellent employment figures that were released yesterday, with record numbers of people employed in the tourism sector, and we’re seeing it today in these fantastic passenger arrival figures which show the strength of the sector and point towards a record year in 2023”.