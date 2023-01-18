ARCA restores some hundred-year-old benches thrown away by the church of es Pont d’Inca

On Wednesday, January 18, ARCA announced that it has restored the hundred-year-old pews of the church of es Pont d’Inca in Marratxi, thanks to the altruistic work of Raul Fullana Aguirre.

“Although it has not been possible to restore them to their original state and size due to the considerable damage they suffered, their essence has been considerably recovered and these heritage elements have been saved with all the experiences and historical memory that they entail,” the conservation association, ARCA, confirmed.

Last summer, ARCA denounced the abandonment of the some-hundred-year-old benches by the parish of es Pont d’Inca and this public complaint received a quick reaction from the Department of Culture and Heritage.

ARCA added: “The benches were of a classic style for the time, originally made up of two bodies of seats joined with a central separating foot and two closing feet on their sides. They were robust pews and built to last, this is why we were so surprised that they were discarded by the church on the grounds that they had deteriorated due to woodworm.”