As Bonk burns 5 Trillion Tokens, Big Eyes Coin raises $16 Million: Can these new Meme Coins dethrone Dogecoin?

By EWN • 18 January 2023 • 13:22

Dogecoin (DOGE) has been the reigning champion of meme coins since its conception. After all, Dogecoin was THE original meme coin, invented in 2013 as a joke. It is based on the well-known Shiba Inu dog Shiba Inu “Doge” internet meme. Wow. The Shiba Inu dog is stylized in the currency’s logo. Dogecoin has developed an avid base of investors and garnered a huge internet following, thanks in part to the ‘Dogefather’ Elon Musk. Musk is a big proponent of Dogecoin and has pushed it to be usable for purchases in Tesla, and has hopes in the future to incorporate it into Twitter payments.

Bonk (BONK) and Big Eyes Coin (BIG) hope to bonk Dogecoin over the head and have it seeing stars whilst they snatch the crown from its head. In this article, we will look at whether Big Eyes Coin and Bonk have what it takes to usurp Dogecoin as the new meme coin king.

The Meme Coin to bonk the crown off Dogecoin’s Head?

Bonk (BONK) is a meme coin based on Solana (SOL) that was conceived to revitalise the network after sustaining heavy damages from the FTX crash. The coin focuses on community, and its overarching objective is to bring Solana back to its former days of glory. It was launched in December 2022, and its creators airdropped 50% of the total tokens into the wallets of key players in the crypto space, investors, and NFT developers. This airdrop saw immediate positive price action on the Bonk token itself, as well as the Solana token, giving this attempt to wake the slumbering Solana much credence and promise in the future. We are excited to see where Bonk goes next.

Big Eyes Coin: Over $16 Million raised in 2 days

One of the newest meme coins that you should be aware of right now is Big Eyes Coin (BIG). It’s a promising cat, with the total amount raised from the pre-sale coming to an amazing $16 million! Dogecoin needs to watch out. And this cat isn’t finished yet; it’s still picking up speed as more and more investors see the huge potential that this currency has.

Stage 9 of Big Eyes Coin’s release plan will begin now that it has raised $16 million.

Use the coupon code LAUNCHBIGEYES200 to receive a 200% bonus on all of your purchases. This means that a $10 investment will result in $20 in tokens being received for FREE, bringing your new total to $30. So if you put in $100, you will have $300 in total, and $1000, you will have $3000 in total. You can triple your money just by using this bonus offer when purchasing any Big Eyes Coin tokens. But don’t delay, as this offer will only be until the end of January!

Final Thoughts

Now, for the question you’ve been asking – do Bonk (BONK) and Big Eyes Coin (BIG) stand a chance of dethroning Dogecoin? The answer unfortunately is an uncertain maybe. Bonk seems to be focused on uplifting Solana instead of contending with Dogecoin directly. Big Eyes Coin is quickly gathering momentum and if this continues, it may stand a chance to step into the ring with Dogecoin. Even if both tokens don’t topple Dogecoin, that doesn’t mean there aren’t incredible gains to be had on these coins. Many meme tokens that haven’t overtaken Dogecoin have still netted over 10x gains for investors. As always, before putting money into any asset, ensure that you do your research. Happy investing!

Big Eyes Coin (BIG)

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido