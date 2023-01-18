BREAKING: HUGE shock in second round of Australian Open

By Matthew Roscoe • 18 January 2023 • 7:40

THE Australian Open has already provided one of the biggest upsets of the tennis year as the men’s defending champion has been knocked out in the second round of this year’s tournament.

Spaniard Rafael Nadal, the Australian Open defending champion, has been knocked out in the second round following defeat by 65th-ranked American Mackenzie McDonald.

Mallorca’s Rafael Nadal, the 22-time Grand Slam winner, was outclassed by the lower-ranked opponent, who clinched a straight-set victory, 6-4, 6-4, 7-5.

Although outplayed by McDonald, who notched up the biggest win of his career, Nadal was hampered by injury.

The 36-year-old Spanish sporting legend picked up what appeared to be a hip injury towards the end of the second set and called for a medical time-out.

Despite battling on, Nadal, who beat Russian tennis star Daniil Medvedev in a thrilling contest at last year’s Australian Open final, was unable to fully shake his injury and was dumped out in the second round – his earliest exit from this competition since 2016.

The Spaniard, 36, received a standing ovation from the crowd as he left the court after taking a moment in his chair to reflect on the defeat. Mackenzie McDonald, 27, has already gone better than last year. In 2022, the American tennis player lost in the second round of the Australian Open to eventual semifinalist, Aslan Karatsev, in four sets. Match of his life 🔥@mackiemacster was on fire against Nadal!#AusOpen

pic.twitter.com/RAI2dtuctT — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) January 18, 2023

