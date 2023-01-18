UPDATE: Two hands found near Marbella beach where body of mutilated woman was washed up Close
By Matthew Roscoe • 18 January 2023 • 8:46

BREAKING: Motorists urged to avoid A-7 motorway from Malaga towards Marbella. Image: @MiguelAngelMcf/Twitter

MOTORISTS are being urged to avoid the A-7 from Malaga towards Marbella as heavy traffic has built up after reports of an overturned lorry and potential fire that has caused 13km of traffic jams.

According to initial reports on Wednesday, January 18, an incident has caused major traffic jams on the A-7 motorway from Malaga towards Marbella with reports of a vehicle on fire.

The SerMarbella CostaSol Twitter account wrote: “A trailer burns in Estepona on the A 7 at kilometre 167 in the direction of Malaga.”

While Maria Ibanez said: “Truck damaged in Elviria Marbella A-7 towards Cádiz causes 13km of traffic jams at this time.”

Another Twitter user posted a picture of the traffic jam near the A7 in Fuengirola towards Marbella.

@MiguelAngelMcf urged for there to be a train line built to avoid huge traffic jams when there is an accident along the heavily used road.

Lynn from Euro Weekly News urged road users to avoid the A-7 from Marbella towards Malaga, with a huge traffic build-up from Las Chapas.

“At Las Chapas, there are currently two transporters across the motorway, although I cannot see a fire,” she said.

Traffic has built up as far as Fuengirola and a Guardia Civil presence has been spotted.

“It’s the worst tailback I’ve ever seen,” Lynn noted.

More to follow…

