By Matthew Roscoe • 18 January 2023 • 8:46

BREAKING: Motorists urged to avoid A-7 motorway from Malaga towards Marbella. Image: @MiguelAngelMcf/Twitter

MOTORISTS are being urged to avoid the A-7 from Malaga towards Marbella as heavy traffic has built up after reports of an overturned lorry and potential fire that has caused 13km of traffic jams.

According to initial reports on Wednesday, January 18, an incident has caused major traffic jams on the A-7 motorway from Malaga towards Marbella with reports of a vehicle on fire.

The SerMarbella CostaSol Twitter account wrote: “A trailer burns in Estepona on the A 7 at kilometre 167 in the direction of Malaga.”

‼️Un trailer arde en Estepona en la A 7 a la altura del kilómetro 167 sentido Málaga — SerMarbella CostaSol (@SER_MarbellaCSo) January 10, 2023

While Maria Ibanez said: “Truck damaged in Elviria Marbella A-7 towards Cádiz causes 13km of traffic jams at this time.”

🛑🛑🛑🛑Camión averiado en Elviria #Marbella A-7 sentido Cádiz ocasiona a esta hora 13km retenciones 👀👀👀 — maria ibañez (@maria_ibanez) January 18, 2023

Another Twitter user posted a picture of the traffic jam near the A7 in Fuengirola towards Marbella.

@MiguelAngelMcf urged for there to be a train line built to avoid huge traffic jams when there is an accident along the heavily used road.

A7 en el tramo Fuengirola – Marbella 1 hora y media de caravana cada vez que hay cualquier accidente/avería… para cuándo solucionamos ésta ratonera.. @GobiernoMalaga @MalagaJunta @PlataformaInfr1 Abrid la AP7, TREN PARA MARBELLA!!! pic.twitter.com/mnybfzZcQi — MiguelÁngel🏐🧨 (@MiguelAngelMcf) January 18, 2023

Lynn from Euro Weekly News urged road users to avoid the A-7 from Marbella towards Malaga, with a huge traffic build-up from Las Chapas.

“At Las Chapas, there are currently two transporters across the motorway, although I cannot see a fire,” she said.

Traffic has built up as far as Fuengirola and a Guardia Civil presence has been spotted.

“It’s the worst tailback I’ve ever seen,” Lynn noted.

More to follow…

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.