By Imran Khan • 18 January 2023 • 12:59

BREAKING: Residents flee in panic after Indonesian island hit by magnitude 7 earthquake.

Indonesia´s Sulawesi island was hit by a magnitude 7 earthquake causing panic as residents ran out of buildings to save themselves

A magnitude 7 earthquake hit Indonesia on Wednesday, January 18, causing major panic on the island of Sulawesi.

After the earthquake hit the region, residents started to flee their houses and buildings as the ground started shaking.

“The quake’s epicenter was at a depth of 64 kilometres (39.77 miles) and 141 km southeast of the town of Melonguane and reported 10 aftershocks”, said a statement by the Indonesian geophysical agency, as per Reuters.

The agency also said that there was no risk of a tsunami.

Shortly after the U.S.-based Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre also called off the warning for a tsunami.

Notable quake, preliminary info: M 7.0 – 154 km NW of Tobelo, Indonesia https://t.co/r8baUPdb4Q — USGS Earthquakes (@USGS_Quakes) January 18, 2023

As per reports, the tremors of the earthquake were also felt in the neighbouring Philippines.

Local residents on the islands said that the effects of the quake were very strong and lasted for several seconds.

But authorities on the island have announced that no deaths or damage has been reported so far.

Indonesia´s location on the Pacific Ring of Fire makes it one of the most seismically active regions in the world, due to which this region is prone to frequent earthquakes.

Last week another earthquake measuring 7.6 on the Richter scale shook the island, but no casualties were reported.

