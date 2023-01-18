By Matthew Roscoe • 18 January 2023 • 12:42

'Tequila-loving' British royal rescues former glamour model from bush following drunken tumble. Image: Featureflash Photo Agency/Shutterstock.com

A FORMER glamour model has revealed that a British royal saved her from a bush after she took a drunken tumble following a tequila-fuelled drinking session.

Former glamour model Nicola McLean, 41, told a British tabloid that she was rescued by controversial British royal Prince Harry following a drunken tumble into a bush after a night knocking back tequila shots together.

According to the former I’m a Celebrity contestant, Harry, who partied ‘like an animal’, drank tequila with the Page 3 model at James Haskell’s 30th birthday bash in 2015.

She told the Mirror: “I got very drunk and fell in a bush as I was leaving. I was trying to scramble my way up and thought, ‘My husband Tom cannot see that I’m this drunk’.

“Then Harry put a hand out and grabbed me up. I was like, ‘Don’t tell Tom,’ and we were p***ing ourselves laughing.”

Nicola, who is married to ex-footballer Tom Williams, was at the party of the retired Wasps RFC and Northampton Saints rugby star alongside the royal, who had yet to meet his wife, Meghan Markle.

She added: “Tom’s got a business in Las Vegas so they got talking. Harry absolutely loves Vegas. He was really fun and just one of the lads.

“He wasn’t watching what he drank so he could stay professional or royal. He was just with the lads getting drunk – I really liked him. I met him before he met Meghan, so I don’t know if that’s changed things, but he was a really nice guy.”

The ex-Celebrity Big Brother contestant also revealed that after smashing back tequila shots, Harry and her husband actually tried to get some more but were stopped by his security!

“We literally drank so much tequila that we ran out,” she said.

“Then Harry and Tom were trying to find a way of sneaking out and getting more. Security wouldn’t let us out, but he was fully up for just going to the shop.”

She added: “Tequila was definitely Harry’s choice of tipple so it went down well. Harry and Tom were animals with it. To be fair, I gave it a good go, hence why I fell into a bush, but they drank it dry.

“I woke up the next morning still in the dress and I’m thinking, ‘Was that a f***ing dream?’ It was the weirdest day of my life.

“Then I went to the toilet, looked down and the white dress was all black at the back. I thought, ‘Well, I definitely won’t be able to hide that from Tom,’ so I was like, ‘Babe, I fell in a bush.’ Tom said ‘Yeah, I know. Your dress is telling a million stories’.

“It wasn’t my finest moment, but who doesn’t want to get drunk with Prince Harry?

“I don’t think I flashed him but I could’ve. If I did, I don’t remember.”

Nicola said that the tequila-loving royal, who has caused some controversy with his book Spare, easily out-partied the late Hugh Hefner.

“Harry was the most fun for sure,” she said, before speaking about the Playboy mogul’s antics.

“Hef was old when I met him and just wanted to take Viagra and sleep with younger women. I loved Hef – I was a massive fan – but he definitely wasn’t in Harry’s league for partying.”

