By Anna Ellis • 18 January 2023 • 14:28
Cala Blanca in Mallorca becomes the first ZEL hotel of the Nadal and Melia alliance. Image: Melia Hotel Group.
The business venture between the Escarrer family and of the tennis player Rafa Nadal began to take shape a year ago and has been guarded with great zeal until it was announced in December, but it has been confirmed that it is now a reality.
On Wednesday, January 18, on the opening day of the International Tourism Fair in Madrid (FITFUR), Melia announced that “The first establishment with the new ZEL brand will be Cala Blanca in Calvia, which until now has operated under the Innside brand.”
The CEO of Melia Hotels, Gabriel Escarrer confirmed: “Cal Blanca will be open all year round and will have one of the best spas in the company. The establishment with 180 rooms will also have a bar on the beach.”
In December, Rafael Nadal confirmed: “As a Spaniard, a Mallorcan and a global traveller, the launch of our hotel brand is a project that I have had in mind for a long time.”
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
