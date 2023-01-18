Caprice Ladies Choir proudly present their latest contest entitled “One Moment in Time”

Their first concert of 2023, will be on Wednesday, February 8, commencing at 7:30.PM, in the Salon Blau, Casa de Cultura in Calpe. This concert is in support of Caritas.

Their first concert is swiftly followed by an event on Saturday, February 11, starting at 5:00.PM at the Centro Social, Xalo (the old Black Apple). This concert is in support of

the U3A Vall de Pop Goodwill Team.

As always Caprice will be singing a variety of songs in three-part harmony with something to appeal to everyone, including Crazy little thing called love, Lewis Capaldi’s Someone you

loved, Cyndi Lauper’s True Colours, the beautiful Carpenter’s song We’ve only just begun, a medley of Abba songs and, of course, the song which gives the concert its name One Moment in Time.

Tickets for the concerts are €12 and available from the musical director, Aileen, on (+34) 696 514 613 or from choir members.

Tickets for the Calpe concert on February 8 are also available from Margaret & Elena’s Card and Bookshop, Galerias Mar Azul, 9 Gabriel Miro, Calpe.

Caprice Ladies Choir look forward to seeing you.