Cruz Roja of Torrevieja very pleased with another delivery of donated food items

One trolley was courtesy of the generosity of Overseas Supermarket customers and another supply of food was bought with money raised at the recent charity event “Mingle Bells” at the Marina Bar, Calle de las Rosas. This event was organised by David and Lorraine and once again highlighted the generosity of people during these difficult times.

A big thank you must go to all of those people who kindly donated food items to the trolley in Overseas Supermarket Torrevieja and to the manager, James Lound, for his charitable support.

Thanks too to Rita and Dave Monaghan and their loyal team at the Marina Bar who once again have supported and donated to worthwhile charities like the Cruz Roja.

The Spanish Red Cross, Cruz Roja, is a humanitarian institution and is part of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement whose objective is to alleviate human suffering.