Cruz Roja of Torrevieja very pleased with another delivery of donated food items

By Anna Ellis • 18 January 2023 • 13:35
Fundraiser, Lorraine Whitney, with some of the food items destined for the Cruz Roja. Image: David Whitney.
One trolley was courtesy of the generosity of Overseas Supermarket customers and another supply of food was bought with money raised at the recent charity event “Mingle Bells” at the Marina Bar, Calle de las Rosas. This event was organised by David and Lorraine and once again highlighted the generosity of people during these difficult times.
A big thank you must go to all of those people who kindly donated food items to the trolley in Overseas Supermarket Torrevieja and to the manager, James Lound, for his charitable support.
Thanks too to Rita and Dave Monaghan and their loyal team at the Marina Bar who once again have supported and donated to worthwhile charities like the Cruz Roja.
The Spanish Red Cross, Cruz Roja, is a humanitarian institution and is part of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement whose objective is to alleviate human suffering.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories; remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.