Fiat Professional Ducato is awarded the prestigious “Best Motorhome Base Vehicle 2023”

The readers of the German specialized magazine “Promobil” have voted again for the successful model from FIAT Professional.

The annual readers’ choice of the German magazine has represented an important reference point and a major benchmark for the trends in the field of leisure vehicles for more than a quarter of a century, thus confirming the importance of this award.

This prestigious prize stands out, confirming the trust customers have in FIAT Professional Ducato as the ideal base for their leisure vehicle: the several variants of the FIAT Professional Ducato serving as the basis for motorhomes were designed and developed together with the largest European motorhome manufacturers.

The Recreational Vehicle sector is a long-lasting and strategic business for both FIAT Professional and its Ducato model. The cornerstone of the model’s successful streak is the strategy of designing the vehicle as a platform for add-ons right from its development stage. Ducato has always offered modularity, car-like driveability and versatility, features which – in brief – have ruled its achievements together with constant innovations.