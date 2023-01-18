By Anna Ellis • 18 January 2023 • 18:02
Fiat Professional Ducato is awarded the prestigious "Best Motorhome Base Vehicle 2023". Image: Southtownboy Studio / Shutterstock.com.
The readers of the German specialized magazine “Promobil” have voted again for the successful model from FIAT Professional.
The annual readers’ choice of the German magazine has represented an important reference point and a major benchmark for the trends in the field of leisure vehicles for more than a quarter of a century, thus confirming the importance of this award.
This prestigious prize stands out, confirming the trust customers have in FIAT Professional Ducato as the ideal base for their leisure vehicle: the several variants of the FIAT Professional Ducato serving as the basis for motorhomes were designed and developed together with the largest European motorhome manufacturers.
The Recreational Vehicle sector is a long-lasting and strategic business for both FIAT Professional and its Ducato model. The cornerstone of the model’s successful streak is the strategy of designing the vehicle as a platform for add-ons right from its development stage. Ducato has always offered modularity, car-like driveability and versatility, features which – in brief – have ruled its achievements together with constant innovations.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories; remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.