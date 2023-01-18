By Matthew Roscoe • 18 January 2023 • 15:41

Popular British food and travel show makes switch from BBC to Channel 4. Image: TK Kurikawa/Shutterstock.com

A POPULAR British food and travel show has moved from the BBC to Channel 4, as reported on Wednesday, January 18.

Popular British food and travel show Remarkable Places to Eat, which is hosted by First Dates’ Fred Sirieix, has switched from the BBC to Channel 4, the latter TV company announced.

In a partnership with Italian beer brand Birrificio Angelo Poretti, Channel 4 announced it has snapped up Remarkable Places to Eat and it would now have “a new home at More 4 and Channel 4”.

“Each episode of Remarkable Places to Eat sees one of Britain’s best-known foodies – including chefs and restaurateurs – taking Fred Sirieix to a city in the UK or abroad that is home to three of the restaurants where they most love to eat – whether it’s a high-end Michelin-starred meal or something lower budget that brings back strong personal memories,” the company wrote.

“At each location, they share some of the unmissable food experiences the place has to offer, from meeting suppliers and artisan craftspeople to exploring some of the incredible urban settings or beautiful natural landscapes which provide the local produce that goes into their meals.”

During its most recent BBC2 season, Remarkable Places to Eat attracted a nine percent audience share.

Fred Sirieix, 50, co-hosted the show on the BBC with the likes of Michel Roux Jr, Nisha Katona, Rachel Khoo, Angela Hartnett, and Nadiya Hussein.

Following the move, the French maître d’hôtel, said: “I’m so excited to get back on the road to go and discover Remarkable Places to Eat with an array of wonderful co-hosts. This is not just about restaurants but travel and special shared moments.”

Laura Mansfield and Helen Veale, Creative Directors, Outline Productions said: “We are thrilled to be partnering with Channel 4 and Birrificio Angelo Poretti on Remarkable Places to Eat.

“Experiencing fantastic food is something we all think about when deciding on visiting somewhere new, and this series will inspire viewers to search out hidden gems as well as established stars, whether they’re looking for a simple, authentic snack from a hole-in-the-wall bar to a sumptuous banquet in a beautiful location.”

Kate Thomas, who commissioned the series for Channel 4 said: “I am delighted that this brilliant show will find a home at Channel 4 so it can continue to inspire viewers and share the most mouth-watering places to eat in the UK and around the world.”

Dharmesh Rana, Director of Marketing – Premium Brands at Carlsberg Marston’s Brewing Company said: “Birrificio Angelo Poretti is the perfect accompaniment to food, brewed specifically to enhance dining moments for over 140 years. Made with a blend of four hops that enables the beer to contrast, complement and cut through food effortlessly.

“We are delighted therefore to partner with Remarkable Places to Eat, the series that takes viewers on a gastronomic journey, revealing the best places to eat from hidden gem restaurants at a range of budgets, championing amazing food, which is what Birrificio Angelo Poretti is all about.”

