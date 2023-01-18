Give your Crypto Portfolio a boost with these three Crypto Stocks— Big Eyes Coin, Solana, and Flow

By EWN • 18 January 2023 • 13:52

Increasing the worth of your crypto portfolio is necessary. Although no one can predict the future, experts agree that it cannot be worse than the current year. As a result, you need to identify cryptocurrencies that will probably do better over the next year and include them in your portfolio.

You should be able to create a list of numerous cryptocurrencies to take into consideration with the help of appropriate market research, prediction analysis, and crypto news updates. However, you might start with Big Eyes Coin (BIG), Solana (SOL), and Flow (FLOW). The altcoins have great potential and could raise the value of your portfolio. Keep reading to learn more about them.

Solana (SOL)

Solana (SOL) is one of the most rapidly expanding blockchains. It offers cutting-edge DeFi solutions and meets all requirements for dApp developers. Over 3710 transactions may be processed per second on this blockchain. Millions of cryptocurrency transactions have been performed successfully through it up to now.

Because of its lightning-fast speed and low transaction fees, Solana is particularly advantageous for new users. According to Solana, their blockchain network will always be quick and economical. It is also extremely scalable and has a transaction processing speed that is substantially faster than Ethereum. Solana may eventually surpass Ethereum as the most popular blockchain for launching decentralized applications, according to numerous experts.

Flow (FLOW)

Flow (FLOW) is a blockchain-based platform that helps programmers create digital infrastructures, particularly in the Web3 sector. Over 8,000 developers are actively working on more than 1000 applications on the green blockchain. The speed and throughput of the layer-one blockchain are very high. It accomplishes this by utilizing numerous nodes and a unique Proof-of-Stake consensus.

The Flow Token (FLOW) makes sure the platform is still useful for users (developers and node operators). In addition to being used to pay network fees and facilitate governance, they can stake the token to earn money. It’s a potential crypto asset that might increase the value of your portfolio before the end of the first quarter of 2023, just like it did during the bull surge in the second quarter of the previous year.

Big Eyes (BIG)

Big Eyes Coin is a project with a strong emphasis on its community. It is a platform that attempts to increase user productivity in the DeFi ecosystem while utilizing charitable intervention to safeguard a portion of the global ecosystem. The cryptocurrency project will create an ecosystem based on Ethereum that is geared toward development and wealth creation.

Big Eyes Coin will use its non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to provide users with access to premium memberships, events, and content. The cryptocurrency project will have a policy of tax-free shopping. The project’s creators will add auto-burn features and LP purchase to increase Big Eyes’ lifetime while allocating funds for marketing activities.

Big Eyes allocates about 5% of its total supply to marketing in order to expand its exposure, notoriety, and adoption. Big Eyes Coin has been shown on a Time Square billboard, and the creators are continuing securing celebrity endorsements for the meme coin with a cat motif. This will complement the several contests planned to increase the adoption of the token.

The power of the cryptocurrency project is in its community, and it will work to make that community bigger and stronger by rewarding participation and effort with free tokens and NFTs. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is currently in the seventh stage of its presale, which has been a success thus far. When it launches, the meme coin will probably carry that momentum into the cryptocurrency market, and it might experience a boom a few months later on significant exchanges.

Join the presale:

Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL

Sponsored

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido