HedgeUp (HDUP) and Toncoin (TON) lead the charge for Top Crypto in 2023

By EWN • 18 January 2023 • 13:00

The cryptocurrency space is constantly changing, and the market can make swift turns in either a bullish or bearish direction.

However, some cryptocurrencies go against the market trend, which in this case, is a bullish and positive outcome.

Toncoin (TON) and HedgeUp (HDUP) are two such cryptocurrencies that have the potential to lead the charge for top cryptocurrencies in 2023.

However, is this the case, and why do they have a value associated with them? Today, we will look at each cryptocurrency and project individually to see if they genuinely have what it takes to stand apart from the competitors.

Toncoin (TON) and its Value Proposition

Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency that is utilized across The Open Network.

The Open Network is a Layer-1 blockchain that operates with the Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus model. Toncoin was created with the primary objective of handling the requirements of millions of users and enabling them to make transactions daily. In 2021, the network reached 55,000 transactions per second (TPS), making it one of the quickest networks in the blockchain space. Investors use it, and the TON cryptocurrency allows users to buy, sell or store cryptocurrencies.

The network also features TON Wallets, which enable a built-in wallet functionality designed in both a custodial and non-custodial offering, alongside TON Services that let developers create decentralised applications (dApps). TON Storage also offers private encryption and TON proxy, which allows access to decentralised VPNs.

This vast ecosystem can enable the network and its TON cryptocurrency to be among the top offerings in 2023.

HedgeUp (HDUP) and its Value Proposition

HedgeUp (HDUP) is one of the latest and most innovative projects to enter the blockchain space that can be appealing to numerous investors due to the fact it enables them access to an NFT alternative Investment Marketplace.

In other words, through this custom-built marketplace, anyone will be able to invest in alternative assets globally through tokenization and fractionalisation.

By making fractional purchases, users can buy a fraction of an expensive asset, which makes otherwise illiquid assets extremely liquid and open to a much broader range of investors.

HedgeUp can also connect customers with numerous investment opportunities, which have otherwise only been available to high-net-worth individuals.

Users can begin staking HDUP from as little as $1 and gain exposure to a lot of asset classes through which they can diversify their portfolio. They can gain access to fine art, wine, gold, luxury watches, and other assets. HDUP is the native cryptocurrency powering the ecosystem and is used for gaining access to equity NFT releases, staking rewards, and additional bonuses.

Leading in the Blockchain Space in 2023 and beyond

Both Toncoin (TON) and HedgeUp (HDUP) provide something new and innovative to the table. Toncoin (TON) is a solid option for those looking for a high-throughput network.

However, for those who want to make alternative investments and gain exposure to alternative asset classes previously inaccessible to them, HedgeUp (HDUP) offers a lot of value, both as a cryptocurrency as well as in its overall functionality and ecosystem, and can become a leader in the blockchain space in 2023 and beyond.

