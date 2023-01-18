BREAKING: Helicopter crash near in Ukraine’s Brovary kills at least 16 people

By Matthew Roscoe • 18 January 2023 • 9:43

BREAKING: Helicopter crash near Ukrainian nursery in Brovary kills at least 16 people. Image: @kiraincongress/Twitter

AT least 16 people have died as a result of a helicopter crash in Ukraine’s Brovary, according to reports on Wednesday, January 22.

According to reports from Ukraine, the leadership of the interior ministry of Ukraine was among those killed after a helicopter – believed to be a Eurocopter EC225 Super Puma – crashed near a kindergarten in Brovary, located outside the capital Kyiv.

Initial reports suggest that at least 16 people have lost their lives as a result of the crash, including 2 children.

There are also believed to be around 22 injured, including 10 children, who were rushed to a local hospital following the tragic incident.

Videos circulating online show the extent of the crash, which appears to have been caused by pilots being unable to navigate through heavy fog, according to reports.

Maria Avdeeva wrote alongside the video: “As a result of a helicopter crash in Brovary Minister and Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine died. Emergency Service helicopter crashed at local kindergarten. 16 dead, two of them children. Terrible tragedy.”

As a result of a helicopter crash in Brovary Minister and Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine died. Emergency Service helicopter crashed at local kindergarten. 16 dead, two of them children. Terrible tragedy. pic.twitter.com/KiKR5ItDoI — Maria Avdeeva (@maria_avdv) January 18, 2023

Leading Eastern European news outlet NEXTA wrote: “The Office of the President confirmed the information about the falling of a flying object near a kindergarten.” This was later confirmed as being a helicopter.

The scale of the fire after the helicopter crash in #Brovary. According to the police, three people were killed and five have been injured. pic.twitter.com/qMjR3cuaZp — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) January 18, 2023

Kira Rodik said: “It is impossible to believe. 17 dead, including 2 children. The Minister of Internal Affairs, the First Deputy Minister and the Secretary of State died. My deepest condolences.”

#Brovary. It is impossible to believe. 17 dead, including 2 children. The Minister of Internal Affairs, the First Deputy Minister and the Secretary of State died. My deepest condolences😞 📹 Brovary's auditor pic.twitter.com/djAU1v3ya6 — Kira Rudik (@kiraincongress) January 18, 2023

The Kyiv Post reported: “The leadership of the Ministry of Internal Affairs died as a result of the helicopter crash in Brovary: the minister, the first deputy minister and the state secretary.”

Kyiv region governor Oleksiy Kuleba said: “At the time of the tragedy, children and staff of the institution were in the kindergarten.

“Everyone has now been evacuated. There are casualties.”

