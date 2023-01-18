Fans concerned after Hollywood star hints at suicide following son’s sudden death at 26

By Matthew Roscoe • 18 January 2023 • 13:27
Kevin Nash with wife Tamara McMichael and son Tristan at the "Magic Mike XXL" Premiere at the TCL Chinese Theatre on June 25, 2015 in Los Angeles, CA. Image: Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock.com
Actor Kevin Nash, who was one of the stars of the Hollywood hit movie Magic Mike alongside Channing Tatum, hinted at a possible suicide attempt following the tragic loss of his son Tristen, who died in October 2022 at the age of 26 after suffering a cardiac arrest.
The former WWE wrestler, who lost his son around 12 weeks ago, suggested that he has been struggling with the loss during a recent episode of his “Kliq This” podcast.
Speaking to his co-host Sean Oliver, the 63-year-old said: “Time flies when you got a gun in your mouth. I mean, time flies when you’re having fun.”
To which Oliver replied: “Don’t play like that. You have guns, so you can’t say those things,” Oliver said.
Nash said he could do whatever he wanted as “long as I leave a note.”
The former WWE champion, who is also in the company’s Hall of Fame, lost one of his best friends in 2022 following the death of wrestling legend Scott Hall, who passed away back in March of that year.
Nash continued to speak about his son’s unexpected death on the latest episode of his podcast.
“Every morning when I wake up, the first thing that happens is I come to the realisation that instead of there being three human beings in my home, there’s now two,” he added.
“And the third person isn’t on vacation or staying with friends or is out late. He is never coming back. And then I sit up in the bed and I have absolutely nothing I have to do, and it’s like, ‘So, why am I getting out of bed?'”
Tristan passed away on what would have been Scott Hall’s 64th birthday.
Hall and Nash had been wrestling partners for years, most famously as the Outsiders who were considered by many to have been the catalyst of the Monday Night Wrestling Wars between WWE and WCW back in the late 90s and early 2000s.
It was Nash that confirmed the death of Scott Hall.
Prior to his death, Hall had been on a life-support machine for a few days, having suffered three heart attacks in one night, his family made the terrible decision to switch off his machine.
Nash said at the time: “I’m going to lose the one person on this planet I’ve spent more of my life with than anyone else. My heart is broken and I’m so very f***ing sad.”
He added: “I love Scott with all my heart, but now I have to prepare my life without him in the present. I’ve been blessed to have a friend that took me at face value, and I, him.”
Following the podcast, GLCW founder and promoter David Herro, claimed that Nash has no plans of harming himself.
Hero wrote on Twitter, “I just spoke with Kevin Nash. I can assure you that he has ZERO intentions to harm himself… especially as he hung up on me, walking into the gym. Arm Day.”
Fans were still concerned by the comments of the Hollywood actor, who has also starred in John Wick and Chick Fight.
One fan wrote: “After hearing this weeks @KliqThisPodcast my heart goes out to @RealKevinNash. I can’t begin to imagine what you’re going through. You don’t know me, and though it won’t mean much, but for the joy you’ve brought me through the years, I just want you know you’re in my thoughts.”\
While another wrote: “Just read the comments that @RealKevinNash stated and I’m very concerned for him. I know you don’t know me, or even care to know me, but if you ever need someone to just listen, I’ll be here. I know many of your other friends are too. Be safe & God Bless.”
