Fans concerned after Hollywood star hints at suicide following son’s sudden death at 26

“Every morning when I wake up, the first thing that happens is I come to the realisation that instead of there being three human beings in my home, there’s now two,” he added.

“And the third person isn’t on vacation or staying with friends or is out late. He is never coming back. And then I sit up in the bed and I have absolutely nothing I have to do, and it’s like, ‘So, why am I getting out of bed?'”

Tristan passed away on what would have been Scott Hall’s 64th birthday.

Hall and Nash had been wrestling partners for years, most famously as the Outsiders who were considered by many to have been the catalyst of the Monday Night Wrestling Wars between WWE and WCW back in the late 90s and early 2000s.

It was Nash that confirmed the death of Scott Hall.

Prior to his death, Hall had been on a life-support machine for a few days, having suffered three heart attacks in one night, his family made the terrible decision to switch off his machine.

Nash said at the time: “I’m going to lose the one person on this planet I’ve spent more of my life with than anyone else. My heart is broken and I’m so very f***ing sad.”

He added: “I love Scott with all my heart, but now I have to prepare my life without him in the present. I’ve been blessed to have a friend that took me at face value, and I, him.”

Following the podcast, GLCW founder and promoter David Herro, claimed that Nash has no plans of harming himself.

Hero wrote on Twitter, “I just spoke with Kevin Nash. I can assure you that he has ZERO intentions to harm himself… especially as he hung up on me, walking into the gym. Arm Day.”

Fans were still concerned by the comments of the Hollywood actor, who has also starred in John Wick and Chick Fight.

One fan wrote: “After hearing this weeks @KliqThisPodcast my heart goes out to @RealKevinNash. I can’t begin to imagine what you’re going through. You don’t know me, and though it won’t mean much, but for the joy you’ve brought me through the years, I just want you know you’re in my thoughts.”\

While another wrote: “Just read the comments that @RealKevinNash stated and I’m very concerned for him. I know you don’t know me, or even care to know me, but if you ever need someone to just listen, I’ll be here. I know many of your other friends are too. Be safe & God Bless.”

