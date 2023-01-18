By Matthew Roscoe • 18 January 2023 • 8:05

Ukraine reports huge Russian combat losses as of January 18. Image: Ukraine MoD/Facebook

ON Wednesday, January 18, Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence published updated figures of combat losses inflicted on Russian forces since the beginning of the war – with hundreds more soldiers losing their lives.

In the updated Russian combat losses, Ukraine’s MoD announced that around 820 more soldiers from Russia were reportedly killed by Ukrainian forces on Tuesday, January 17.

This takes the number of Russian soldiers killed during battles in Ukraine to 117,770.

Another 10 Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) from Russia were destroyed by Ukrainian forces, according to Ukraine’s military update on Russia’s combat losses since February 24.

Nine more Russian tanks were also destroyed as well as four more drones deployed by Russia.

The other significant increase in figures is the loss of four Russian artillery systems, which takes the number destroyed by the Ukrainian army to 2108.

Загальні бойові втрати противника з 24.02.22 по 18.01.23 орієнтовно склали / The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 18.01.23 were approximately: pic.twitter.com/MWQs71najL — Генеральний штаб ЗСУ (@GeneralStaffUA) January 18, 2023

A detailed breakdown shows that the loss of the 10 Russian APCs now means Ukraine has destroyed 6225 in total since the beginning of the conflict, while the destruction of four more Russian drones means that Putin’s army has now lost 1876 in total.

Ukraine’s destruction of nine Russian tanks means that Russia has lost 3130 in total.

Russian also reportedly had one more MLRS destroyed, taking the number lost in Ukraine to 442.

Another Russian aircraft was reported to have been shot down.

This means that 287 aircraft have been lost by Russia since February, 2022.

