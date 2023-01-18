One of ITV’s flagship shows could be set for surprising spin-off

By Matthew Roscoe • 18 January 2023 • 8:52

ACCORDING to reports from the UK, one of ITV’s flagship shows could be set for a surprising spin-off.

If rumours are to be believed, one of ITV’s flagship shows, Britain’s Got Talent, could be set for a surprising spin-off that is solely dedicated to pets.

British tabloid newspaper The Sun reported that bosses at ITV are keen for Simon Cowell’s BGT franchise to feature a show focussed on our furry friends.

Whether the show would be a one-off like last month’s magicians-only episode or a new stand-alone show is yet to be seen, but a source told The Sun‘s Roderick McPhee: “Simon has long been a fan of the animal acts on Britain’s Got Talent so nobody was surprised when the notion of a furry friends special was raised.

“Ultimate Magician proved there’s an appetite for these spectacular showcases, so why not? There’s a couple of ideas on the table but the animals are leading the way at the moment.”

The popular British TV show, which has been on UK TV screens for 16 years, has already had a potentially huge shake-up leaked this week.

It was revealed on Tuesday, January 17, that Bruno Tonioli would likely replace David Walliams as the host of Britain’s Got Talent – with the filming of auditions said to start next week.

The 67-year-old former Strictly Come Dancing star looks to be the front-runner to join Simon Cowell on the show, with filming for the show beginning at the London Palladium on January 24.

“Tonioli has all the right experience and his famous exuberance will go down a treat. He and Simon have long hoped to work together so this has proved the perfect opportunity. Everyone’s very excited,” a source told the Mirror.

Speaking about the rumours on Good Morning Britain, Craig Revel Horwood, Tonioli’s former Strictly co-star, said the unconfirmed move for the Italian would be a great position for him.

He said: “I would love to see Bruno back on our screens and I think it’s a great position to have so I wish him all the very best if he is in the running for it.

“I think he’d be wonderful to get that energy back on the telly.”

Last year, David Walliams quit his role as a judge on Britain’s Got Talent after 10 years following leaked recordings that he had bad-mouthed a contestant.

