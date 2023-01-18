Jeremy Renner is back home and watching himself on TV

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 18 January 2023 • 20:57

Jeremy Renner - Image TinselTown / Shutterstock.com

Actor Jeremy Renner has been discharged from the hospital and is back home, where he will begin his long road to recovery.

The “Mayor of Kingstown” star said on Wednesday, January 18 that he is enjoying his time with his loved ones having tweeted earlier in the week that he was watching episodes featuring himself.

He tweeted: “Outside my brain fog in recovery, I was very excited to watch episode 201 with my family at home.”

Renner, who was crushed by his 16-ton snow plough after trying to help a friend stranded in the snow, underwent two major surgeries for what the hospital described as injuries.

Jeremy Renner is recovering after a snow plowing accident left him in “critical but stable condition.” #JeremyRenner pic.twitter.com/Y8YgBUOQqU — Brut America (@brutamerica) January 5, 2023

Fans have taken to social media to wish the well-liked actor well, as have fellow stars including Mark Ruffalo, Chris Pratt and Chris Hemsworth. But, doctors have said that the extent of his injuries means that his recovery will be slow and could take up to two years before he is fit and able to work again.

Fans and friends will be heartened by the news that Jeremy Renner is back home and enjoying time with his family.

