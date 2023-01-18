By Matthew Roscoe • 18 January 2023 • 12:06

Moderna CEO wants 'mRNA vaccine factories on every continent'. Image: lev radin/Shutterstock.com

SPEAKING at the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting in Davos, Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel said he wants ‘mRNA vaccine factories on every continent’.

The Moderna CEO told attendees at WEF’s 53rd Annual Meeting in Davos that he would like factories making mRNA vaccines on every continent after revealing that the US company has plans to build four facilities.

“We’re talking to a couple more countries because I would really like on every continent to have MRNA capacity,” he told the WEF panel on Wednesday, January 18.

He noted that the company was looking to or was in the process of building factories in Canada, Australia, Britain, and Kenya.

The news that Bancel wants mRNA factories on every continent comes after he revealed last year that Moderna was looking to develop a combined vaccine for both flu and Covid.

While comparing getting COVID boosters to buying a new iPhone each year, Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel said back in August 2022: “I think we can put in a single product something to take care of all those viruses.”

He added: “And that’s once a year and you should be able to get an annual booster, single dose, that protects against all those viruses, that, of course, are adapted to the strain of the season like flu, like Covid strains.”

Holding up his iPhone, the 50-year-old billionaire said: “The idea is a bit like the iPhone where are you know a lot of us buy a new iPhone every September and you get new apps and you get refreshed apps. And that’s exactly the same idea.

“You will get Covid, flu and RSV in your single dose and you’ll get what’s the best science of the moment to protect you for the strain circulating now and for winter so we can combine all those things and provide to people around the world and annual booster, so only one shot,” he said at the time.

Also speaking at this year’s WEF event, which is running in Switzerland’s Davos from January 16-20, were Idris Elba and his wife Sabrina Dhowre Elba.

The British actor and his wife asked business and political leaders to offer more support in the form of investments for the world’s poorest countries.

“The poor of this world are not just looking for aid and handouts, they’re looking for investment,” said Idris.

He added: “We understand the power and change that can come from this room, we can move with agility and speed and your speed is needed now.”

The World Economic Forum is an international non-governmental and lobbying organisation based in Cologny, canton of Geneva, Switzerland.

It was founded on 24 January 1971 by German engineer and economist Klaus Schwab.

About this year’s event, WEF wrote: “The world today is at a critical inflection point.

“The twin triggers of the COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine rattled an already brittle global system.”

It added: “Economic growth in the world’s largest economies is stalling, while navigating headwinds from rising food and energy prices. For the first time since the 1970s, the world is facing a precarious disequilibrium with growth and inflation moving in oppositive directions.

“This is occurring alongside heightened geo-economic fragmentation, financial sector vulnerabilities, including stretched asset prices and high debt levels, and a climate crisis spiralling out of control, which could magnify any growth slowdown, particularly in emerging markets.

“Unless these systemic and interconnected risks are addressed, the promise of a “decade of action” may become a decade of uncertainty and fragility.”

The World Economic Forum’s meeting in January is set to “reaffirm the value and imperative of dialogue and public-private cooperation, not only to navigate the current cascading crises but, more importantly, to drive tangible, system-positive change for the long term” it said.

“For over 50 years, the World Economic Forum has provided space for leaders to engage in peer-to-peer deliberations in the spirit of improving the state of the world. Never has this mission been more important.”

It added: “Therefore, finding ways to reinstitute a collective sense of agency and to turn defensive measures into proactive, vision-driven policies and business strategies will be at the heart of the meeting. The magnitude of current crises and the potential of future ones demands no less.”

