Nerja City Council offering free tickets for contemporary musical performances

The Councillor for Culture, Gema Laguna, said: “These are pioneering days in Nerja, which will form part of the representations of current art in Andalusia. We want to create a new space for the dissemination and promotion of contemporary music, supporting the premiere of works and interpretations of regional and national musicians”.

The director of the Nerja Museum, Juan Bautista Salado, has highlighted the role that the Museum is making for contemporary art and music and confirmed: “We are very lucky to have first-rate musicians at a national level who reside in Nerja and have contributed to the celebrations of the event.”

“We are very happy to continue leading innovative proposals together with the Nerja City Council,” he added.

For more information or to reserve a ticket email: [email protected]