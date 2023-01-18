By Anna Ellis • 18 January 2023 • 15:36
Nerja lights up the big screens in Madrid during the International Tourism Fair (FITFUR). Image: Nerja City Council.
The Nerja City Council is showcasing itself at the 2023 FITFUR event with the “Nerja + Sustainable” campaign. The campaign includes the presentation of the Nerja cycle tourism destination project as well as projects aimed at improving natural spaces.
In addition, the presentation of several routes will be shown to visitors at the exhibition, among which the Verano Azul one stands out, through an augmented reality application.
The 2022 FITFUR exceeded all expectations with a total of 111,193 attendees.
The fair was attended by 600 exhibitors and official representatives from 70 countries (including tourism ministers from 21 countries) and it is estimated that the number of arrivals at FITUR has generated an impact on the Madrid economy of more than €150M, confirming its place as the second most important tourism fair in the world.
