PMC Wagner chief criticizes Putin government for failing to ban Youtube

By Imran Khan • 18 January 2023 • 16:41

Image of Wagner PMC boss Yevgeny Prigozhin. Credit: Telegram Cyber_ForceZ

Yevgeny Prigozhin the head of the Russian Wagner militia group attacks President Vladimir Putin’s government from their failure to stop YouTube in the country

Russian private military group Wagner´s chief Yevgeny Prigozhin has criticized the administration of President Vladamir Putin for not banning the U.S.-owned video-sharing platform Youtube in the country.

Prigozhin made this statement after making a post on his Telegram channel where he said, “YouTube is the information plague of our time”.

He also made an allegation, without providing any evidence, that claimed over 40 percent of the videos on the platform were “politicised and directed against Russia”.

Wagner’s chief also said that despite of a major clampdown on foreign media in the country since the invasion of Ukraine, Youtube has not been banned, as it is essential for ordinary citizens and the leaders of the Russian opposition.

“We have a huge number of people on Staraya Square in the Presidential Administration who think only about one thing: if only Russia lost the war as soon as possible if only the Americans would come and regulate us as soon as possible,” Prigozhin said.

He also stated that the people opposing the banning of Youtube in Russia were in his opinion “traitors to their people and their country and traitors to previous and future generations of Russians”.

“They live abroad, take holidays abroad, raise children abroad, proclaim high values but, nevertheless, support the West in every possible way and feed on it”, Prigozhin said.

Tension were reported between the Wagner chief and the Putin administrations, after a statement by the Russian defence minister about claims of capturing the Ukrainian town of Soledar, failed to include the role of Wagner.

