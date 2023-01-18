By Matthew Roscoe • 18 January 2023 • 11:16

Tributes pour in following death of popular pro-wrestler Jay Briscoe aged 38. Image: Ring of Honor/Twitter

TRIBUTES flooded social media following news that Jay Briscoe, a hugely popular pro-wrestler, has passed away aged 38.

Wrestlers and wrestling fans are mourning the loss of current ROH World Tag Team Champion Jay Briscoe, who has died at the age of 38.

The news was broken by AEW boss Tony Khan on Twitter.

“Sadly, Jamin Pugh has passed away,” said Khan, who is also Vice Chairman and Director of Football Operations at Premier League club Fulham.

“Known to fans as Jay Briscoe, he was a star in ROH for over 20 years, from the first show until today.”

He added: “Jay and his brother Mark dominated ROH, reigning as champions to this day. We’ll do whatever we can to support his family. Rest In Peace Jamin.”

Top wrestling historian and correspondent Dave Melter noted that Jay died in a car accident that also claimed the life of one other person.

“Tony Khan tweeted the death of Jay Briscoe in an auto accident,” he wrote.

“Two people in car died in an accident at 5:30 p.m. in Laurel, Maryland. Just horribly tragic news.”

He later corrected his tweet and noted it was Laurel, Delaware, not Maryland.

Tony Khan tweeted the death of Jay Briscoe in an auto accident. Two people in car died in an accident at 5:30 p.m. in Laurel, Maryland. Just horribly tragic news. — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) January 18, 2023

Alongside his real-life brother Mark Briscoe, the Briscoe Brothers won the Ring of Honor World Tag Team Titles a record 13 times.

As a singles competitor, Jay was also a two-time ROH World Champion.

Tributes flooded social media as news of Jay Briscoe’s death began to spread on Wednesday, January 18.

WWE’s Triple H took to Twitter to pay tribute to the ROH star, who was once rumoured to be a potential signing of HHH in NXT.

“An incredible performer who created a deep connection with wrestling fans across the globe. My condolences to the family and friends of Jay Briscoe,” he wrote.

An incredible performer who created a deep connection with wrestling fans across the globe. My condolences to the family and friends of Jay Briscoe. — Triple H (@TripleH) January 18, 2023

Former WWE star Matt Hardy added: “Heard this tragic news while flying. I’m DEVASTATED that Jay Briscoe (Jamin Pugh) tragically died today. I was honored to work with him many times. I loved Jay. Jay was SO real. Jay loved his wife & kids more than anything & we shared that bond. I’m heartbroken for his family.”

Heard this tragic news while flying. I’m DEVASTATED that Jay Briscoe (Jamin Pugh) tragically died today. I was honored to work with him many times. I loved Jay. Jay was SO real. Jay loved his wife & kids more than anything & we shared that bond. I’m heartbroken for his family. pic.twitter.com/c2Jki7dEp0 — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) January 18, 2023

Current WWE wrestler Sami Zayn said: “I don’t have the words right now to properly convey my sorrow. I love Jay & Mark Briscoe. Always have. I wouldn’t be here without them. I’m very lucky to have shared the ring & shared so many laughs with Jay Briscoe and I’m so sad to know neither will happen again. RIP my friend.”

I don’t have the words right now to properly convey my sorrow. I love Jay & Mark Briscoe. Always have. I wouldn’t be here without them. I’m very lucky to have shared the ring & shared so many laughs with Jay Briscoe and I’m so sad to know neither will happen again. RIP my friend. — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) January 18, 2023

ROH tweeted: “It is with a heavy heart that we mourn the tragic passing of Jamin Pugh, known to wrestling fans around the world as Jay Briscoe. Our thoughts are with his family, his friends, and his fans.”

It is with a heavy heart that we mourn the tragic passing of Jamin Pugh, known to wrestling fans around the world as Jay Briscoe. Our thoughts are with his family, his friends, and his fans. pic.twitter.com/5wB6HpVY0x — ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) January 18, 2023

One fan wrote: “RIP #JayBriscoe you and your brother were two of the first people. I saw on Ring of Honor. When I first started watching it years ago. Made me a fan. Your memory will not be forgotten. Your promos were the best.”

RIP #JayBriscoe you and your brother were two of the first people. I saw on Ring of Honor. When I first started watching it years ago. Made me a fan. Your memory will not be forgotten. Your promos were the best. pic.twitter.com/KMMIPlOQWa — Brandon Lattimore (@BrandonLattimor) January 18, 2023

“I am beyond shocked and saddened to wake to the news of Jay Briscoe’s passing today. Genuinely one of the best in ring talents the professional wrestling world has ever seen, and the tributes to him today show that he was a great man. We will always miss you Jay. Rest in Peace,” another said.

I am beyond shocked and saddened to wake to the news of Jay Briscoe’s passing today. Genuinely one of the best in ring talents the professional wrestling world has ever seen, and the tributes to him today show that he was a great man. We will always miss you Jay. Rest in Peace pic.twitter.com/zfJ3KHTAmz — Paul B (@PaulB429) January 18, 2023

While another said: “The loss of Jay Briscoe can’t be described in just a few words He and his brother are Tag team legends in every sense of the word To the industry they have given their all I watched RoH during Jay’s World Title run in 2014 and he delivered every week Thank you and RIP.”

The heartbreaking news comes months after the sudden death of a former winner of WWE’s Tough Enough died suddenly.

Former WWE star Sara Lee died suddenly aged 30, her mother announced on Thursday, October 6.

Taking to Facebook, her mother wrote at the time: “It is with heavy hearts we wanted to share that our Sara Weston has gone to be with Jesus. We are all in shock and arrangements are not complete.

“We ask that you respectfully let our family mourn. We all need prayers, especially Cory and her children.”

