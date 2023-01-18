Putin fearing retaliation installs defence systems in residential Moscow

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 18 January 2023 • 23:17

Russian S-400 defence system - Image Karasev Viktor

Fearing retaliation for targeting civilian infrastructure in Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered defence systems to be installed in Moscow residential areas.

The independent Russian outlet SOTA reported on Telegram on Wednesday, January 18 that despite Ukraine not being supplied with long-range weapons capable of targeting Moscow, be believes that attacks could be imminent.

An increasingly paranoid president has ordered the move despite no Ukrainian attacks having taken place in any populated areas of Russia.

Multiple agencies have reported S-400 defence systems are being deployed around Moscow with military intelligence experts and independent news outlets in Russia all suggesting Putin fears reprisal for attacking civilian infrastructure in Ukraine.

Ukraine authorities are totally focused on driving the invading forces out of their country and recapturing annexed regions, with no talk of invading Russia (it would be silly). A number of attacks have taken place in Russia but these have targeted military installations supplying the Russian war effort.

The West also has no plans to supply Ukraine with weaponry capable of targeting Moscow or any other major city, although such installations do exist elsewhere in Europe and on the North American continent.

The news that Putin fears retaliation and has taken to installing defence systems in Moscow come on the same day that he has been criticised by Wagner PMC for failures in the physical and propaganda war.

