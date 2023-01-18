Reforestation project to bring 42,000 new plants to La Viñuela as part of restoration project

By Betty Henderson • 18 January 2023 • 14:28

La Viñuela nature reserve is set to be refreshed with 42,000 new plants including shrubs, aromatics and larger trees.

THE La Viñuela recreational space is closer than ever as a major planting project got underway on Wednesday, January 17. A whopping 42,000 plants are being planted in the park, around the reservoir in preparation for its reopening to the public.

Authorities visited the Vivero Provincial nursery near to Vélez-Málaga, where most of the plants will come from, to ensure they are native species that will naturally flourish in the park.

Among the plants chosen are juniper and broom shrubs, fragrant aromatic plants like lavender, rosemary and thyme, meaning the park will be any nature lover’s dream. 40,000 of these smaller plants will be planted over the next two months as well as 2000 larger trees like ash and poplar varieties.

Construction is also set to get underway on a 24 kilometre cycle path and improvements to existing pathways to boost leisure opportunities.

The leisure project was announced at the end of last year and looks to improve quality of life for people living in Axarquía and to offer new opportunities for visitors. The regional government pledged a massive investment of €4.5 million in the project.