Simon Cowell to launch pet version of Britain´s Got Talent

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 18 January 2023 • 18:58

Simon Cowell - Image Feature Flash Photography / Shutterstock.com

Simon Cowell is said to be planning a pet version of Britain´s Got Talent after the success of the one-off show featuring magicians last month.

The Sun reported on Wednesday, January 18 that Cowell is really keen on animals and in particular dogs. A source told the newspaper that “Simon has long been a fan of the animal acts on Britain’s Got Talent so nobody was surprised when the notion of a furry friends special was raised.

“Ultimate Magician proved there’s an appetite for these spectacular showcases, so why not? There’s a couple of ideas on the table but the animals are leading the way at the moment.”

Cowell is understood to be looking at ways to keep the format fresh and relevant after 16 years, with the announcement of Bruno Tonioli the first change in the judging line-up in nine seasons.

Craig Revel Horwood has said that Tonioli would be the perfect judge for an animal version of the show saying “I think he’d be wonderful to get that energy back on the telly.” He added that the Italian is like an excited puppy at times.

Shows featuring pets have been popular in the past and a pet version of Britain´s Got Talent many believe will be a winner for Simon Cowell.

