By Anna Ellis • 18 January 2023 • 13:52
Spain's tourism makes an 85 per cent recovery and closes 2022 with over 80 million international passengers. Image: Spanish Government / Tourism.
In December, passengers from international airports reached 5.7 million, which means that 95 per cent of pre-pandemic passengers have been recovered.
For the Minister of Industry, Trade and Tourism, Reyes Maroto, these figures show that “2022 has been the year of the recovery of our tourism. We have seen it with the excellent employment figures, with a record number of members in the tourism sector, and we see it with the arrival of international passengers.”
“This guarantees the strength of the sector and we anticipate a record 2023, a year that will also mark the definitive transition towards a quality tourism model”.
In the month of December, passengers to Spain increased from all the main countries. The markets that have registered the greatest recovery, compared to pre-pandemic figures, are Ireland, with 140,602 passengers (14.2 per cent more than in 2019), followed by France, with 492,101 passengers (5.8 per cent more) and Portugal, with 216,833 passengers (4.0 per cent more than in the same month of 2019).
For the year as a whole, 2.2 million passengers arrived from Ireland, 6.5 million from France and 2.6 million from Portugal.
In terms of volume, the United Kingdom was the leading issuer of passengers in December (1,158,536), representing 20.1 per cent of the total share of arrivals, followed by Germany with 726,697 (12.6 per cent share) and Italy, with 532,877 (9.3 per cent).
The arrival of British passengers (18.5 million in the total year) has had an impact on all the autonomous communities, but especially in the Canary Islands; this community has also benefited from the arrival of German passengers (11.9 million in 2022).
The arrival of Italians (7.1 million in the whole of last year) mainly benefited Madrid and Catalonia.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories; remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.