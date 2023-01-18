BREAKING UPDATE: Ukraine's police chief appointed acting interior minister following horror helicopter crash in Brovary Close
Trending:

Spaniard Maria Branyas becomes the oldest person in the world

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 18 January 2023 • 16:55

Maria Branyas - Twitter Maria Branyas 112

Following yesterday´s passing of the world´s oldest person that title now belongs to Spaniard Maria Branyas who is currently 115.

According to the news channel La Vanguardia on Wednesday, January 18 the Gerontology Research Group (GRG) confirmed the sad passing of Sister André (Lucile Randon) on January 17 at the age of 118.

Branyas, who is a resident of Santa Maria del Tura in Olot, was born on March 4, 1907 in San Francisco, United States after her Catalan family moved there in 1906.

At the age of seven, they returned to Catalonia where she lived through two world wars and the Spanish civil war.

Although she is confined to a wheelchair Branyas is strong having overcome COVID-19 in 2021. She even has a Twitter account under the name of Super Àvia Catalana (@MariaBranyas112) and where a sentence states: “Soc vella, molt vella, però no idiota (I’m old, very old, but not idiot).

A daughter of a journalist from Pamplona who worked for the American magazine Mercurio, she married Joan Moret a Llagostera doctor in 1931. They did move around a bit living in Banyoles, Girona city, Calonge and for the last 20 years in Olot.

Spaniard Maria Branyas is very aware that she is now officially the oldest person in the world, at the ripe old age of 115 years and 320 days.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

FacebookTwitterRedditWhatsAppTelegramLinkedInEmailCopy Link
Go Back

Related News

<< Go Back to All Previous Editions
Written by

Peter McLaren-Kennedy

Originally from South Africa, Peter is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Continue Reading