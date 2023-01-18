Spaniard Maria Branyas becomes the oldest person in the world

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 18 January 2023 • 16:55

Following yesterday´s passing of the world´s oldest person that title now belongs to Spaniard Maria Branyas who is currently 115.

According to the news channel La Vanguardia on Wednesday, January 18 the Gerontology Research Group (GRG) confirmed the sad passing of Sister André (Lucile Randon) on January 17 at the age of 118.

Branyas, who is a resident of Santa Maria del Tura in Olot, was born on March 4, 1907 in San Francisco, United States after her Catalan family moved there in 1906.

At the age of seven, they returned to Catalonia where she lived through two world wars and the Spanish civil war.

Although she is confined to a wheelchair Branyas is strong having overcome COVID-19 in 2021. She even has a Twitter account under the name of Super Àvia Catalana (@MariaBranyas112) and where a sentence states: “Soc vella, molt vella, però no idiota (I’m old, very old, but not idiot).

A daughter of a journalist from Pamplona who worked for the American magazine Mercurio, she married Joan Moret a Llagostera doctor in 1931. They did move around a bit living in Banyoles, Girona city, Calonge and for the last 20 years in Olot.

Después de la muerte de la francesa Lucile Randon, la nueva persona viva más longeva del mundo es María Branyas Morera (nacida el 4 de marzo de 1907 en Estados Unidos), de 115 años y 319 días, vive en la ciudad de Olot, Cataluña, España. pic.twitter.com/wdJGWE2Sn2 — LongeviQuest Supercentenarios (@Supercentenaria) January 17, 2023

Spaniard Maria Branyas is very aware that she is now officially the oldest person in the world, at the ripe old age of 115 years and 320 days.

