By Matthew Roscoe • 18 January 2023 • 9:31

BREAKING: Multiple police officers reportedly shot after standoff with gunman in Racine, Wisconsin. Image: Laurie Moe/Facebook

EARLY reports from Racine, Wisconsin (USA) suggest that multiple police officers have been shot after a standoff with a gunman.

Videos circulating online appear to show a gunfight between officers and a gunman in Racine, Wisconsin, with reports suggesting that multiple officers have been injured in the escape of fire.

“Video of Shots Fired heard at the standoff/shooting near 29×× Gillen St,” the Racine County News/Scanner Twitter account wrote.

Video of Shots Fired heard at the standoff/shooting near 29×× Gillen St pic.twitter.com/nhO8Jm571V — Racine County News/Scanner (@RacinCoNewsScan) January 18, 2023

While prominent Twitter breaking news account RawAlerts wrote: “Two officers injured as suspect fires multiple shots from a window Racine | Wisconsin.”

It added: “Multiple police are on the scene at a standoff situation on Gillen St after two officers were shot. The male suspect has fired multiple shots at police officers from a window.”

🚨#BREAKING: Two officers injured as suspect fires multiple shots from a window 📌#Racine | #Wisconsin Multiple police are on the scene at a standoff situation on Gillen St after two officers were shot. The male suspect has fired multiple shots at police officers from a window pic.twitter.com/OFj5tmbl3c — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) January 18, 2023

Videos on Facebook show a huge police presence at the scene of the incident.

The news of the situation in Wisconsin’s Racine comes after an active shooter situation was reported at the Hilton Garden Inn in West Columbia, South Carolina on Tuesday, January 17.

More to follow…

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.