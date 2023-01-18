The Institute for Spanish Tourism Quality (ICTE) recognises the Caves of Nerja with a Q Award

ICTE is the body responsible for assessing the quality of tourism establishments and is a private entity, independent and acknowledged throughout Spain.

The “Q” for tourism quality is a renowned Spanish brand aimed at the voluntary certification of tourist services. An organization obtains the “Q” for tourism quality when it complies with the technical requirements established in its corresponding standard.

It brings prestige, uniqueness, reliability and accuracy to the tourism establishments that have obtained it as well as promotion through the Secretary of State for Tourism and the regional governments in Spain.

To obtain it, it is necessary to implement a management system aimed at providing customer service and continuous improvement.

The Caves of Nerja are a series of caverns close to the town of Nerja in the Province of Malaga, Spain. Stretching for almost 5 kilometres, the caverns are one of Spain’s major tourist attractions.