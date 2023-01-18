By Imran Khan • 18 January 2023 • 12:24

Most trains and flights cancelled on Thursday in France after calls for strike over pension reform. Photo by Leonid-Andronov Shutterstock.com

Nationwide union strike called in France after the government’s proposal to change the age of retirement from 62 to 64

A major strike called by unions in France will result in the cancellation of most trains and affect flights on Thursday, January 19.

Local reports also suggest the subway in Paris will also witness heavy disruption after a nationwide strike has been called against the French government´s proposal to extend the date of retirement by two years.

If the move is approved, the retirement age for people will be increased from 62 to 64, which as per opinion polls, has been vastly opposed by the French population.

Unions all across the country have called for a large number of workers to stage a walkout from their jobs and protest on the streets of the country.

“Only one in three to one in five high-speed TGV lines will be operating, and only one in ten local TER trains”, said an official from Société Nationale des Chemins de fer Français (SNCF), France’s national state-owned railway, as per Reuters.

Meanwhile, as per airport officials, one is every five flights arriving and departing from Paris Orly airport are going to be canceled.

The majority of Réseau Express Régional (RER) which is a hybrid commuter rail and rapid transit in Paris will face cancellation, while three metro lines will reportedly be completely shut as well.

Several French governments have previously attempted to change the pension system in the country, but have failed following widespread protests.

Millions of people in 1995 also took to the streets when similar reforms were proposed by the government then, resulting in one of the most disruptive protests the country ever witnessed.

As per the proposed reform proposed by the government, aside from the change in the date of retirement from 62 to 64, the number of years of contribution required to qualify for a pension will be set to 43 in 2027.

The reform is yet to be adopted in the French parliament.

